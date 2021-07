Acer created quite a splash in the Chromebook community when they announced Qualcomm chips were coming to their Spin lineup. It took quite a while for those chips to actually arrive, with a nearly 3 year wait between the announcement and the arrival of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. The excitement over Qualcomm chips is mainly due to hopes for insane battery life and better integration for Android apps on Chrome OS. These both seem likely possible outcomes, as Qualcomm spends most of its time optimizing mobile chips and 5G/4G LTE modems for Android smartphones. Can the Spin 513 live up to the hype? That’s what I set out to find out in my week of testing this Qualcomm Chromebook.