Love Island viewers left confused after noticing odd contestant habit

By Jacob Stolworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0wuj_0arLBGIi00

Love Island viewers are feeling confused after noticing a rather odd contestant habit.

Viewers tuning in to the latest episode of the ITV2 series on Thursday (8 July) expressed confusion after noticing the majority of them wearing sunglasses – while lying in bed.

In the second part of the episode, a selection of the contestants were shown waking up in the morning and, before doing anything else, grabbing their shades despite being indoors.

“I’m not really understanding the whole waking up and reaching for sunglasses” one person wrote on Twitter, with another asking: “Why do they all put sunglasses on when they wake up?”

Another viewer wrote: “The first thing you do when you wake up is put on sunglasses? Not even to brush your teeth or wash your face????????”

One person seemed to know the answer as to why they do this – they claimed that past contestants have revealed it’s because the bedroom light is so bright first thing in the morning.

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2.

