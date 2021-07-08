Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Player of the Match Saqib Mahmood admits he 'thrives off the responsibility' of being a senior star for England after shining in comfortable ODI victory over Pakistan

By Paul Newman
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Saqib Mahmood insisted he thrived off the responsibility of being a senior player in England’s makeshift white-ball squad after demolishing Pakistan to become player of the match in the first one-day international.

Mahmood took two wickets with the first three balls of the game at Cardiff – including the prize scalp of Babar Azam second ball – and went on to claim figures of four for 42 as Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry 141. England cantered home by nine wickets in just 21.5 overs with Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley making unbeaten half centuries.

‘I was in the front row of the team picture!’ said the Lancastrian who, with just six T20 and four ODI appearances was the third most capped player in the England side. ‘I always thrive in whatever team I play for when I’ve got that extra responsibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48K9eZ_0arLBFPz00
Saqib Mahmood insisted he thrived off the responsibility of being a senior player

‘I knew Ben Stokes wanted me to take the new ball and he also brought me on when we needed wickets. I’m glad I was able to back that up and make the most of that responsibility.’

Mahmood, at 24, has long been considered a bowler of huge potential but has struggled for opportunities and only made this squad when the original 16 were ruled out by an outbreak of Covid that affected three players and four management staff.

‘It’s the No1 side in the world and you’ve got to do some pretty special things to take over from some of the guys who have the spots,’ he said. ‘When I’ve played for England before I haven’t managed to take the opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXfMw_0arLBFPz00
Mahmood finished with figures of 4-42 as Pakistan were dismissed for 141 on Thursday

‘It’s not a side where you’ve got time to settle and I haven’t been able to nail down a place yet. I’m just glad I took my chance today.’

England captain Stokes, who rushed to England’s rescue ahead of injury schedule to captain this side, was delighted with his first win in charge and said: ‘When you’ve got any new group together you’re always thriving for that team performance.

'Something like today was a massive boost for us but we weren’t put under any pressure. I’ve no doubt that pressure will come at some point and what we did today will stand us in good stead when it does.’

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Saqib Mahmood
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Dawid Malan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pakistan#Odi#Cardiff#The Match#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
SportsBirmingham Star

Mahmood strikes as England 'C team' thrash Pakistan

England, the reigning 50-over world champions, made 142-1 to go 1-0 up in a three-match series ahead of Saturday's clash at Lord's. England were fielding a completely changed XI from their previous ODI -- the first time this had happened to any side in the 50-year history of the format -- after a Covid-19 outbreak within their existing squad during a recent 2-0 series win at home to Sri Lanka required all 16 players originally selected to play against Pakistan to self-isolate.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

The curse is FINALLY over! Mick Jagger watches England roar to victory in Euros 2020 - after a DECADE of being labelled an 'unlucky mascot' at every match he attended

He has been accused of putting a 'curse' on the England team - with the Three Lions losing every single match he's ever attended in person since 2010. Yet Sir Mick Jagger, 77, finally broke his losing streak on Wednesday night as he watched England triumph over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.
SoccerBirmingham Star

All-round Gregory stars as England clinch Pakistan ODI series

Lewis Gregory starred with both bat and ball as England beat Pakistan by 52 runs in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series. Set 248 to win in a game reduced to 47 overs per side by rain, Pakistan...
WorldThe Independent

Saqib Mahmood has added further competition for England places – Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes believes England’s breakout bowling star Saqib Mahmood will force some more established stars to “look over their shoulder” after his stunning form against Pakistan. When Eoin Morgan’s first-choice ODI squad was sent into isolation ahead of the series, Mahmood was one of the more experienced options available to...
SportsThe Guardian

Makeshift England trounce Pakistan in the first ODI – as it happened

All England’s bowlers did well. Nobody was expensive, and Matt Parkinson, Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory played useful supporting roles to Mahmood. Ben Stokes found captaincy easier than when he tried it in a Test, starting a year ago today. James Vince pulled off a very sharp run-out, and the poor old Pakistanis never got going apart from Fakhar Zaman, who stroked six fours.
SportsSkySports

Saqib Mahmood's 4-42 inspires England to nine-wicket win over Pakistan in first ODI at Cardiff

Mahmood, in his fifth ODI, easily eclipsed his previous best of 2-36 with an impressive display of pace bowling as the tourists were bundled out for 141 in just 35.2 overs. England - fielding a hastily-assembled replacement XI after the original ODI squad in its entirety was placed in isolation on Tuesday following a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp - cruised to their target in 21.5 overs on the back of an unbroken 120-run stand between Zak Crawley (58no) and Dawid Malan (68no).
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

England thrash Pakistan by NINE wickets as 'Ben's babes' prove to be embarrassingly strong for tourists in first ODI in Cardiff, with Saqib Mahmood claiming four wickets after Covid crisis saw five debutants play

They were without at least 21 players who could easily have lined up in Cardiff but the most unlikely England team of all time yesterday had little trouble in brushing aside Pakistan. ‘Ben’s babes,’ as this hastily assembled England ‘C’ team could be called, were still embarrassingly strong for a...
SportsBirmingham Star

Vince hits maiden ODI ton as England sweep Pakistan series

James Vince hit a maiden one-day international century and Lewis Gregory made 77 as England beat Pakistan by three wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep. Set a challenging 332 to win, England, who without most of their first-choice players because of a pre-series Covid...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes FORGETS two of five England debutants - including Test team-mate Zak Crawley - as he struggles to name makeshift side for opening Pakistan ODI after seven positive Covid cases forced all players from Eoin Morgan's original squad to isolate

Ben Stokes had a moment to forget in his second match as England captain after struggling to name two of the five debutants - including Test team-mate Zak Crawley - for their first ODI against Pakistan in Cardiff. England were forced to name a totally new squad after seven members...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Saqib Mahmood insists Test cricket is 'right at the top' of his priority list after starring in second-string England's ODI whitewash over Pakistan... with former captain Michael Atherton suggesting he could succeed Stuart Broad one day

Saqib Mahmood has set his sights on Test cricket after his player-of-the-series performance during England's 3-0 ODI win over Pakistan. His nine wickets at just 13 apiece were the most on either side, and Saqib was on Wednesday rewarded with a call-up to the T20 squad for the three-match series against the Pakistanis, starting at Trent Bridge on Friday.
SportsThe Independent

Impressive England see off Pakistan at packed Lord’s to clinch ODI series

England’s supporting cast turned in another A-list performance against Pakistan sealing the Royal London Series at Lord’s in front of English cricket’s biggest crowd in almost two years. With no attendance limits in place for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, just under 23,000 fans roared the...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Eoin Morgan says he was 'extremely proud' of England's fringe stars after ODI whitewash over Pakistan... and with stars returning he promises opportunities for the whole 16-man squad in T20 series ahead of the World Cup later this year

England's plethora of white-ball stars return to the big stage on Friday for the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan delighted at how their understudies stole the show. The bulk of the first-choice squad forced into isolation when four players and four management staff tested positive for Covid are back at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy