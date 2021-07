After speculating this offseason, San Diego State hoops will take on Georgetown in their opening matchup in the later game on Thanksgiving night at the Wooden Legacy. This marks only the second meeting in the last 40-plus years between the Aztecs and Hoyas. The Big East team has been led by New York Knick legend Patrick Ewing since 2017 and reached March Madness by securing the automatic bid with a 73-48 defeat of Creighton. Georgetown has two 7-footers on their projected roster that might create matchup issues for San Diego State when the time comes.