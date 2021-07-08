Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How My Cross-Industry Expertise Has Shaped My Leadership Style

By Martin Rowinski
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome professionals spend their entire career working in the same industry. There’s definitely value in becoming an industry-specific expert; knowing every nuance of the field gives a business leader an operational edge when managing everything from inventory to sales negotiations. But, in terms of leadership, single-industry-only experience doesn’t necessarily shape the best, most versatile, or most dynamic leaders, at least in terms of managing a company’s most valuable assets – its people.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#Leadership Style#Seo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

6 Tips to Build a Successful Team Leader

Before you start setting up systems and training your agents, you need to develop your own capacity as a leader. Effective leadership is the foundation of any successful organization. It’s impossible to accomplish anything if your firm lacks a set of principles or ideals. Begin by defining your vision. What would you like to achieve through your firm? Is it to help homebuyers build their legacies? Is it to change the landscape of homeownership in your community?
EconomyInc.com

5 Traits of a Great CEO

Leaders must raise capital to operate their business. Their related questions include: How much capital does my business need? How does the amount of capital vary by stage? What are the advantages and disadvantages of raising venture capital? What do venture capitalists look for in a CEO?. Last week I...
EconomyInc.com

5 Contextual Considerations to Hiring the Right CEOs

How many times has a CEO candidate seemed perfect in every way? They have exceptional degrees, experience, and a proven track record that completely matches the job description. Yet 12 months into the role, the CEO begins to fail. Maybe they struggle with the board of directors, or they cannot align their own management team. In a time when CEOs are being asked to quickly adapt and make the most of a volatile environment, hiring practices are becoming laser-focused in finding a CEO with specific skills and experiences. But too often, the hiring leaders are not considering the environment in which their newly hired CEO will be operating.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

A Science-Based Framework Helps Individuals And Organizations Experience More Good Luck

Part of Kathy Caprino’s series “Living and Working Better”. Recently, I learned of a fascinating new book called The Serendipity Mindset: The Art & Science of Creating Good Luck by Dr. Christian Busch, when both his book and mine were featured by The Next Big Idea Club in their list of 7 Books That Will Supercharge Your Summer Productivity. Based on decade-long scientific research, Busch’s new book focuses on inspiring stories and evidence-based strategies that help cultivate serendipity to increase innovation, influence, and opportunity in every aspect of life.
Career Development & AdvicePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Use Brainwriting for Rapid Idea Generation

This post is part of a series called The Ultimate Guide to Better Brainstorming Techniques. Brainstorming sessions are among the best-known and best-loved tools for business creativity. Everyone is invited to toss out ideas, without fear of being judged. Every idea receives consideration, regardless of where it came from. It’s the perfect way to generate great new ideas from the whole team without censoring creativity.
Career Development & AdviceInc.com

4 Strategies to Help Gen-Z and Millennials (and Other Generations) Work Better Together

As Gen-Z enters the workforce, for the first time in history, five generations of employees will be working together under one roof, at least for a short period of time. In this environment, Gen-Z, whose oldest members recently celebrated their 23rd birthday, will join a workforce with an almost 50-year gap between the oldest and the youngest employee -- a phenomenon that presents a range of unprecedented challenges for leaders and organizations.
Businesschiefexecutive.net

The Evolving CEO-CHRO Partnership

As the talent war continues to rage, CEOs want their human resource chiefs to spend more time finding, retaining and upskilling great employees, according to a new survey by Chief Executive and SHRM–the Society for Human Resource Management. But the survey, which polled 243 CEOs and 406 CHROs, also found CHROs wishing their CEOs spent more time thinking about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy. A closer look at the findings suggests that while the differences between CEO and CHRO perspectives are fewer than their areas of agreement, there might be room for improvement around collaboration on talent strategy overall.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Lesson That Transformed My Content Creation

Too many entrepreneurs spend more time on content creation than necessary. I was one of them, until I learned this important lesson on content repurposing. Many entrepreneurs create fantastic content but then only use it once or maybe twice. When you have amazing content that reflects your tone of voice and resonates with your ideal audience, make the most of it by repurposing it to other channels and recycling the best-sellers every few weeks or months.
Food & Drinksttuhub.net

My experience in the coffee industry

While many people consider themselves to be coffee enthusiasts, most have probably not spent time working in coffee shops to learn the craft. Many in the industry are likely to tell you coffee is as much a craft and an art as anything–it takes time and patience to learn the art of coffee.
BusinessThrive Global

Future Females

Chief Ranked Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Officer of Switzerland’s IMD Business School, Josefine Van Zanten states, ‘the person in the mirror owns the change,’ a reflective strong referral dedicated towards today’s incorrect misuse and an unacceptable lack of diversity, equity and inclusivity shown within the modern, global workforce. Phillip Morris...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Leading When Everything Keeps Changing: Step Outside the Box and Leap Into a Role of Innovative Leadership

There was a time when people knew what was expected of them. Their father had been a carpenter. Their grandfather had been a carpenter. And they were going to be a carpenter. They probably lived in the same village, if not the same house, for generations. This is the way life was done. It was predictable. And expectations were set over generations. People knew how to behave and how to fit into the group.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Deloitte’s Lara Abrash: “Ask and listen”

Know thyself — To effect real change, you need to understand your organization’s operations and the composition of your workforce. That may sound obvious. But it’s more than just gathering data from management systems. It also involves assessing your culture — often the sum of seemingly small actions that reinforce habits, values, beliefs, and accepted standards of behavior. DEI is also personal, and people crave deep meaningful conversations with one another. Identifying, early on, those parts of our organizations and individuals who are fully invested in driving change is essential.
EconomyThrive Global

Abeir Haddad Provides Insight into His Career as a Thriving Entrepreneur and Investor

Abeir Haddad is an entrepreneur and investor based out of Vancouver, Canada. After graduating high school, Abeir attended Capilano College for two years, with the intent of transferring to the University of British Columbia. Rather than completing the transfer to UBC, he pursued a unique opportunity in the finance world, wherein he has worked since. As an ambitious and motivated individual, he took a deep interest in both finance and entrepreneurship.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ways to master your work-life balance as an entrepreneur

Thinking back to my career journey within the food and beverage industry, one of the most significant differences between working at Kraft and Pepsi and eventually taking the leap to co-found Rebellious Beverage Company is the mentality to compartmentalize and deliver on so many projects (departments in fortune 50 companies) that are necessary to grow our business. If you ask any other entrepreneur, it takes a great deal of commitment and perseverance to reach success — this often results in working overtime or on weekends and maybe even replying to emails while you’re watching a movie. And with many Americans still working and running a business from home, the term “work-life balance” is buzzing more than ever before. How do you successfully separate your job from your personal life?
ApparelPosted by
HackerNoon

The Shape of Digitization: How AI can Aid the Fashion Industry

At this point, technology in our everyday lives is inevitable. Digital commerce grew 44 percent in 2020 which is triple the growth we saw in 2019. Brands are realizing the potential of online commerce and are taking the time to make their digital spaces as user-friendly as possible. Additionally, technology is being utilized in all parts of the fashion supply chain. Production, marketing, sales, you name it.
EconomyInc.com

How to Boost Employee Engagement in a Hybrid Workplace

Through the turbulence of the past year, one of the constants for me has been my relationships with my colleagues. As a senior leader at Uber, I'm constantly thinking about my daily interactions and points of connection with the people I work with. Without constant, in-person meetings or gatherings, how do I really know how my teams are doing?
InternetThrive Global

Gabriel Engel of Rocket.Chat: “Build Trust”

Build Trust: If your company has not aligned the success of its business with the success of its employees then team members will not feel empowered to do their job. Micromanagement from leadership can create a lack of trust and set the tone for a bad work environment. Alignment and trust between management and staff are key to building a successful, productive team — not just for the remote workplace, but also for traditional offices.
EconomyLaw.com

How I Made Partner: 'It Was My Experience, Expertise, Performance and Involvement in Firm Activities,' Says Adam Kemper of Kelley Kronenberg

Before making partner, I oversaw the firm’s summer associate program for five years, where I participated in on-campus interviews; interviewing, management and mentoring of the summer associates; and ultimately assisting the firm in its hiring decisions concerning future attorneys. I was also a regular participant in firm events and marketing efforts. I think the firm recognized my involvement in these areas and this helped my case for a promotion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy