Flamengo ‘cautiously optimistic’ on Kenedy, await Chelsea decision — report

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Flamengo football director Bruno Spindel did not sound too confident when assessing their chances of getting Chelsea winger Kenedy, but things have apparently changed for the better since, if only by a slight margin. According to Goal, Flamengo are a bit more optimistic now, as Chelsea still have not received any other concrete offers for the 25-year-old — we’re hoping that European teams, who have more spending power than the Brazilian champions would step forward, but that has not happened.

