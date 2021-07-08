Here Are 7 Texting Signals That May Mean Your Partner Is Pissed At You

Have you ever been texting with your partner, and in your gut, you just knew something was off? They weren't saying they were upset, but you just sensed there was a problem. Maybe you can't quite put your finger on it, or maybe they deny it, but still, you just can’t help but think, “Is he mad at me?” If you’re not sure how to tell if a guy is mad at you through text or how to tell if a girl is mad at you through text, then you may want to keep an eye out for certain texting signals, which may indicate they have a bone to pick with you.