‘Gunsmoke’: Why Morgan Woodward Would Get Yelled at on the Street By Women
Some fans just can’t tell the difference between reality and fiction. Take poor actor Morgan Woodward for instance, who guest-starred on “Gunsmoke.”. Woodward often played the bad guy, especially in westerns. The late actor made a career playing characters that audiences loved to hate. But sometimes some of that hate bled into Woodward’s real life, leading to some strange altercations. Random women often screamed at Woodward in the street when he was in town.outsider.com
