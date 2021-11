The Lebanon Community School District board discussed during its Nov. 9 meeting the need to provide opportunities for high school students to get on track for graduation. “Our biggest concern is making sure that we account for every student,” superintendent Bo Yates said. “So if we have students that aren’t graduating, we have them on a plan and we’re trying to make sure that they can be successful, and if they need extra support, whether it be social, emotional or whatever support they might need, that’s just a priority.”

LEBANON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO