Marilyn Manson Turned Himself Into The Authorities, Here's Why

Glam rocker and notoriously gross stage performer Marilyn Manson has been in some pretty hot water recently. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was dropped from his record label Loma Vista Recordings in February 2021 after five women made allegations of abuse by the singer stretching back decades. The trouble for Manson — whose given name is Brian Hugh Warner — actually started back in 2018, when actress Evan Rachel Wood testified before Congress in support of a bill of rights for sexual assault survivors. According to USA Today, she did not name her abuser. Speculation, however, pointed to Manson. In February, she finally came out and said that indeed, it had been Manson, leading to his removal from the label. Four other women have also claimed that he abused them in the past. For his part, Manson said on Instagram that his life and art "have long been magnets for controversy" and that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."