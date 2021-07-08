Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Marilyn Manson Turned Himself Into The Authorities, Here's Why

By Cody Copeland
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glam rocker and notoriously gross stage performer Marilyn Manson has been in some pretty hot water recently. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was dropped from his record label Loma Vista Recordings in February 2021 after five women made allegations of abuse by the singer stretching back decades. The trouble for Manson — whose given name is Brian Hugh Warner — actually started back in 2018, when actress Evan Rachel Wood testified before Congress in support of a bill of rights for sexual assault survivors. According to USA Today, she did not name her abuser. Speculation, however, pointed to Manson. In February, she finally came out and said that indeed, it had been Manson, leading to his removal from the label. Four other women have also claimed that he abused them in the past. For his part, Manson said on Instagram that his life and art "have long been magnets for controversy" and that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loma Vista Recordings#Congress#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Marilyn Manson Turns Self in Over Assault Charges, Released Without Bail

Marilyn Manson reportedly turned himself in over recent assault charges, subsequently being released without bail. The Blast reports that Manson surrendered to the L.A.P.D. at Hollywood precinct, which was agreed to by new Hampshire police, where the assault charges were filed. The shock rocker was ultimately released without bail, on a deal that he will appear at a court hearing in Laconia, New Hampshire in August.
Gilford, NHneworleanssun.com

Marilyn Manson released on bail

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities in Los Angeles on an active arrest warrant in connection to assault charges he is facing in New Hampshire. According to Fox News, the Gilford Police Department said the shock rocker, whose real name is...
Los Angeles, CADerrick

Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor...
Gilford, NHFox47News

Rocker Manson turns himself into LAPD on assault charges

Rocker Marilyn Manson turned himself in on Friday to the Los Angeles Police Department on charges related to an assault. According to USA Today, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in Gilford, New Hampshire. Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was released on personal recognizance bail...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?

TELECASTER Robin Roberts has been a co-anchor on ABC's Good Morning America for over 15 years. Roberts, who has been open about her health battles in the past, used her social media platform to acknowledge her sexuality for the first time in 2013 publicly. Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby Reacts To Ex DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Reveal

Singer DaniLeigh finally admitted she was pregnant last week after months of speculation. Attempts at hiding her growing belly failed and people were convinced her ex-boyfriend DaBaby was the father. While DaniLeigh proudly showed off her stomach in a series of Instagram photos, she hasn’t revealed who the father is — yet.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Young M.A Responds to People Saying She’s Pregnant

Young M.A was trending on Twitter last night (July 20) after people began spreading rumors that the Brooklyn rapper could be pregnant. Young quickly addressed the unconfirmed claims via social media, debunking all speculation pointing to her expecting a child. Yesterday, the rapper cleared the air under a post The...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...

Comments / 0

Community Policy