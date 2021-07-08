Instacart Appoints Facebook’s Fidji Simo As CEO

Media platform Teads set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 38.5 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "TEAD." Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of eight banks. Proceeds of the deal will go to the selling shareholders. "We operate a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising for a global, curated ecosystem of quality advertisers and their agencies and quality publishers," the company says in its filing documents. The company had a profit of $28 million in the quarter through March 31, after a loss of $1.045 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $126.6 million from $95.6 million. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.