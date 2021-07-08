Cancel
Instacart Appoints Facebook’s Fidji Simo As CEO

Instacart has turned to Facebook in its search for a new chief executive as it prepares for an expected initial public offering (IPO). Fidji Simo, one of the highest-ranking female executives at the mammoth social media company, will become Instacart’s new CEO effective Aug. 2, according to a Thursday (July 8) announcement.

