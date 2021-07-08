Thrive Market Mulls $2B IPO Amid Global Interest In eGrocery
Thrive Market, a Los Angeles-headquartered, membership-based online grocer that focuses on healthy and sustainable products, is considering going public. The eTailer has more than 600,000 members and more than 6,000 products. As Bloomberg reported Thursday (July 8), citing inside sources with knowledge of the matter, the company would aim for an initial public offering (IPO) valued at over $2 billion, and Goldman Sachs is involved in these deliberations.www.pymnts.com
