How 'Atypical' Creator Robia Rashid Prepped to Create a Show on Autism

Coming-of-age stories are typical enough. But creator Robia Rashid set out to tell the story of a penguin-loving teen who is decidedly Atypical. The resulting project is a beloved Netflix TV series on autism now four seasons long. The final season premieres tomorrow, so we’re looking back on how Rashid created an original and beloved cast of characters brought to life by Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Michael Rapaport.

