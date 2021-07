Germany-based payment service provider and SAP technology partner Novalnet has completed the certification of its integration for the SAP Digital Payments add-on. With the Novalnet integration for SAP Digital Payments add-on, merchants have the option of connecting all common digital payment methods online to their existing system. It connects SAP and non-SAP user applications with each other and works like an adapter for paying for online transactions on the basis of the SAP cloud platform. Novalnet also already has the right payment plugins in its portfolio for SAP Commerce, formerly Hybris, and SAP Commerce Cloud.