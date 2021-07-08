Cool Things to Do This Weekend Include the Nanticoke Riverfest and Sandcastle Contest

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Saturday the Nanticoke River will be full of inner tubes and floaties as people float their way down to the Nanticoke Riverfest. This all day event has something for children, adults, and families. Along with fun in the water, the day is full of activities for kids, an art gallery, and even a car show. Downtown Seaford will be full of vendors, and stores will be open for shopping. Live music will be playing all day. New this year is the Oyster House Paddle.