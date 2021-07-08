Grand Rapids, Midland men accused of raping woman, holding her against her will across two counties

SAGINAW, MI — Two Michigan men are accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Saginaw County, then driving her to Midland County where she was able to get help from police. The morning of July 1, a 31-year-old Clare County woman voluntarily met up with Isziah D. Walker, 31, and Francisco J. Yanez, 26, in Buena Vista Township. They went to a residence on Phoenix Street, where the two men held the woman against her will and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors allege.