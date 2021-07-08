Cancel
Saginaw County, MI

Grand Rapids, Midland men accused of raping woman, holding her against her will across two counties

By Cole Waterman
MLive
 13 days ago
SAGINAW, MI — Two Michigan men are accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Saginaw County, then driving her to Midland County where she was able to get help from police. The morning of July 1, a 31-year-old Clare County woman voluntarily met up with Isziah D. Walker, 31, and Francisco J. Yanez, 26, in Buena Vista Township. They went to a residence on Phoenix Street, where the two men held the woman against her will and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors allege.

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

