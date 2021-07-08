Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

CT Man Busted With 145 Vials Of Crack, Other Drugs After Spotted Making Deal, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2mZU_0arL9VBU00
Yamil Carreras Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

A Connecticut man was allegedly busted with 145 vials of crack cocaine, heroin, and other drugs after police spotted him making a deal on a city street.

The bust took place around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, when Waterbury Police Department’s Gang Task Force and Street Crimes Unit saw area resident Yamil Carreras, age 42, conducting drug deals in the area of Baldwin Street, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

After officers stopped Carreras, a search uncovered:

  • 145 vials of crack cocaine (55.6 grams);
  • 24 bags of cocaine (2.8 grams);
  • 54 bags of heroin;
  • $507 in cash;
  • A loaded Smith and Wesson 9MM semi-automatic pistol.

Carreras is prohibited from carrying firearms, due to a felony conviction involving illegal drug sales in 2014, Davis said.

Carreras was arrested and charged with;

  • Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver;
  • Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition;
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine;
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit;
  • Possession of a ½ or more of cocaine in free base form;
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell;
  • Illegal possession near a school.

Carreras is currently being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 22

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
118K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Police#Heroin#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspects At Large After Area Pharmacy Burglary, Police Say

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a burglary at an area pharmacy where the suspects sought drugs, authorities said. Police in Rockland County said that at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, suspects broke into NeighboRx on North Middletown Road in Pearl River by breaking the glass on the front door and gaining illegal entry to the pharmacy.
Orange County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Accused Of Grabbing Woman, Exposing Himself, State Police Say

State Police arrested an area man for allegedly exposing himself to women and then touching them without consent and masturbating in public. The Orange County resident was arrested after a woman and her husband called state police to report that an unknown man grabbed the woman as he walked by and then exposed himself around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, in Kiryas Joel, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Couple Dealing Opioids Busted With More Than 40,000 Pills

More than 40,000 pills were discovered in the home of a Jersey Shore couple arrested this week in a statewide opioid distribution scheme, authorities announced on Wednesday. Jason Maxson, 50, and Laurie Maxson, 51 -- who are married -- used their Barnegat home to store and distribute pain medication across New Jersey, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Morris County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Morris County Cop Chases Down Routine Shoplifter Found With Nearly $8K In Stolen Items

An off-duty Morris County police officer chased down an alleged routine shoplifter who ran into the woods after he was found with nearly $8,000 in stolen merchandise. Police in Mansfield received a call from an off-duty officer from Roxbury who recognized a 34-year-old Middletown, NY man wanted out of several jurisdictions for high dollar thefts on July 16, the department said.
Waterbury, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Person Found Dead Inside Burning Car

One person is dead after being found in a burning vehicle in Connecticut. The incident took place 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, in New Haven County, at 144 Spring Brook Road in Waterbury. The fire was extinguished and one person was located dead inside the vehicle, said Waterbury PD Sgt....
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Toms River Man Admits Robbing Local Bank

A Toms River man admitted robbing a local bank in 2019, authorities said Wednesday. Patrick Callahan, 47, passed a note to the teller at the Chase Bank on Route 37 around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, saying he had a gun and then left with $1,000, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Two Outside Main Street Restaurant In Suffolk

A 20-year-old identified as a gang member has been indicted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men outside a popular Long Island restaurant. Ethan Ladd is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Comments / 22

Community Policy