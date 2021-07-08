Cancel
[Q&A] Jonathan Tyler Talks Jeff Saenz’s Impact On Dallas Music.

By Eric Grubbs
Cover picture for the article

Before Performing At Jeff Fest This Weekend, The Acclaimed Dallas Rocker Shares Insight Into The Significance Of The Man At The Center Of The Benefit. On Sunday, July 11, a roster of acclaimed musicians from both within and beyond Dallas city limits will descend upon the Double Wide in Deep Ellum for a concert called Jeff Fest that’s aimed at benefitting a man they all see as instrumental in their careers.

