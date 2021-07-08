Cancel
Economy

Attention, Attention: Consumers Respond Meticulously To Price Hikes

By Sam Corey
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago
Not to be fooled, consumers are constantly tracking price changes on an assortment of items, according to a new study published by the American Economic Association. Authors Scott Baker, Stephanie Johnson and Lorenz Kueng tracked 150,000 households across 40 states and 3,000 municipalities and found that consumers adjusted their spending patterns in response to increases in sales tax. They even prepared for the hikes.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

