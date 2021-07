ANN ARBOR, MI – A retired Ann Arbor fire chief accused of embezzling from a fund for fallen and deceased officers and firefighters has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge. Ollice “Chuck” Hubbard entered the plea July 15 on one count of attempted safe keeping of public moneys, a misdemeanor, after initially heading to the trial court charged with one felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee in the amount of $1,000 to $20,000.