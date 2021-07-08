Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

See Chadwick Boseman in his final MCU performance in new trailer to Marvel Studios' animated 'What If…?'

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has just released the trailer to its animated What If…? series for Disney+, which features the last performance of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa. For Marvel Comics fans, issues of What If…? broke with the usual narratives and saw characters swap storylines and...

www.myclallamcounty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Dominic Cooper
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Abc Audio#What Ifs#Marvel Comics#Mcu#T Challa Black Panther#Ravager#Abc Audio#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
MoviesNME

‘Black Panther 2’ begins filming, Marvel boss honours Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther 2 has officially started filming, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed. “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige told Variety before a Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles yesterday (June 29). “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Who Will Be The Next Black Panther?

In 2018, Black Panther launched in theaters as the first time the character had received a standalone film on the big screen. The film was a massive success with both critics and fans thanks to some of the incredible performances including Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa, the character boasting the Black Panther title.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & THE FUTURE OF THE MCU

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & ITS ROLE IN THE FUTURE OF THE MCU. Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Producer Kevin Feige Offer Insights. Just days ahead of the much-awaited launch of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Kevin Feige, producer, president of Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer of Marvel, weigh in on the story of Natasha Romanoff’s past and the role the film plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the MCU—will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets this Friday, July 9, 2021.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s What If? Trailer Breakdown and MCU Easter Eggs Explained

Lost in the shuffle of Marvel’s live action TV slate and its implications for the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe (like DOOM being the secret bad guy of Loki CHANGE MY MIND) is the impending release of Marvel’s first animated series. What If…? follows the theme of the comic of the same name, which explores far-fetched alternate versions of big moments in Marvel history. As you can see from the show’s new trailer, things get very weird when you start messing with the sacred timeline.
TV & Videos1051thebounce.com

Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

Chadwick Boseman recorded vocals as his Marvel character King T’Challa for the upcoming Marvel animated series, What If…?. The voice work of Boseman is seen in the trailer as he plays his notable role as T’Challa of Wakanda. His role was recorded shortly before his passing last year per Uproxx. In this alternate universe, the Yondu character (played by Michael Rooker) kidnaps T’Challa from earth, instead of the character Peter Quill, as portrayed in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
Moviesnowdecatur.com

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ looks at alternate universes in the MCU [TRAILER]

Marvel Studios has started to explore the idea of the multiverse with Loki and we know they will continue that in the next Doctor Strange film. In their new series “What If…?” they will look at the possibilities if things happened differently in certain scenarios. While these episodes will have no affect on the current MCU and will be fun to what could’ve been.
TV Seriesthecheyennepost.com

Marvel Studios' What If...? | Official Trailer | Disney+

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.
MoviesInside the Magic

Chadwick Boseman Trends After Marvel Reveals Actor’s Final Appearance

When Black Panther debuted in 2018, it not only changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever but ignited a movement that called for equality and diversity in big-budget, blockbuster storytelling. Led by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther did wonders for Black representation in the superhero genre. Unfortunately,...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Marvel Studios' new animated series What If...? is coming in August

Disney+ has been quietly teasing its What If…? animated series for a while now, having released a quick teaser late last year that was fairly light on the wacky potential of Marvel’s What If brand. Today, though, Marvel Studios celebrated the long-awaited announcement of the show’s premiere date (August 11!) with an extended trailer that cuts right to the chase—and by “the chase” we mean good shit like Killmonger saving Tony Stark from the attack at the beginning of Iron Man, T’Challa leading the Guardians Of The Galaxy (and wearing a much cooler coat than Star-Lords, let’s be honest), what appears to be a Hawkeye Hulk (Hulkeye?), and, best of all, the arrival of Captain Peggy Carter. The idea, like the What If comics that the series is named after, is that these are alternate versions of the stories shown in the movies, presumably with easy hooks like “What if Peggy Carter got the super-soldier serum?” or “What if Hulkeye?”
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bassam Tariq in the spotlight of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has taken time to choose the director who will take the reins of the expected reboot from Blade, and it seems that they have already found the light at the end of the tunnel with the filmmaker Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli, 2020). Deadline reveals that after months of...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK PANTHER Star Winston Duke Confirms His Return As M'Baku For WAKANDA FOREVER

Though there was never really any doubt, Winston Duke has now confirmed that he will return as M'Baku for Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel. The Us actor told Collider that he will indeed reprise the role of the fan-favorite leader of the Jabari Tribe while speaking about his new film Nine Days, and while he wouldn't go into any specifics about the plot, he did talk about what it was like being back on set in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's (T'Challa) death.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's What If trailer reveals release date and remixed MCU characters

Marvel is shaking up the MCU with the first look at its newest Disney+ series What If...?. The concept of the animated series would absolutely infuriate the Time Keepers from Loki, as it splinters off from the main MCU timeline into alternate branches where remixed versions of familiar characters exist.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel signs an HBO Max star for Black Phanter!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It is not just any project for Marvel: it is the first film about the character of Chadwick Boseman since his death in August 2020. That is why the steps to follow are very measured and in the last hours he gave a very important one: hired an HBO Max star for the film. Who is it?
MoviesIndependent Florida Alligator

‘Black Widow:’ Marvel redeems its relationship with Natasha Romanoff

The red-headed and overly-sexualized spy Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) more than 10 years ago in “Iron Man 2.” After nine Marvel movies, the only female Avenger in the original six gets her own film. The star-studded film with Florence Pugh,...
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

6 things to know about Black Widow's comic book origins

The saga of Natalia Romanova, aka Natasha Romanoff, has come to its bittersweet end with the "Black Widow" movie. Probably. But here are six fun facts to know about the longtime Marvel character from the comics that spawned her. (Spoiler alert!) 1. She was a honey trap: In recent press...

Comments / 0

Community Policy