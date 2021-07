Once Ted Demme and Peter Dougherty's "Yo! MTV Raps" went daily in March 1989, the hip-hop floodgates opened. The ratings were sky-high, forcing labels to court every kid in every major city with a mic, a DJ, and a dream. The glut of new rap LPs over the year was overwhelming; you had to have a discerning ear or an in-the-know friend to separate the gold from the pyrite. By 1991, the cassette racks and CD bins at your local record store were stuffed with a new product every week. Thirty years later, we're still trying to sort through what was big at the time and what was legitimately great. So dig out your Karl Kani, fire up the turntable, and let's take a trip back into time to determine the must-own LPs of 1991.