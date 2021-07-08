Amy Lee, Taylor Momsen, Maria Brink & Lzzy Hale discuss the state of rock

In a new interview with Nikki of the FM99 WNOR radio station, THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen was asked if she has given any thought to writing a book at some point. The 27-year-old singer, who was an actress before she became a musician, responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, it's something that I've actually kind of been working on. Not working on working on, but I would certainly like to — at some point; not now, but later down the line… I just kind of write down stories and things that have happened, 'cause I would like to put out an autobiography at some point, because there's a lot you don't know. [Laughs] I keep a journal of things that I would maybe put in that at some point. But I haven't officially made that jump or whatever… I haven't had the full-on talks with people or anything. Because I don't think the story's complete yet. So, I've gotta wait a little longer… And then you put out one, and the story's still not complete, so you have to put out another one. As long as life's going, it's ongoing."