Excessive Heat Warning issued July 8 at 1:14PM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By National Weather Service
KESQ
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105. to 115 degrees each day. The highest temperatures are expected. * WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in outdoor...

kesq.com

#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Nws San Diego
Hillsborough County, FLweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Inland Hillsborough and Inland Manatee Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures in the mid 90s combined with dew point temperatures in the mid 70s will result in it feeling like 105-109 degrees across inland portions of Hillsborough and Manatee counties this afternoon.

