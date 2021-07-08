Cancel
Cedar Hill, TX

Thursday Afternoon Argument Leads To Shooting In Cedar Hill

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
 13 days ago
Cedar Hill, TX: On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at approximately 1:14pm, police and medics responded to a shooting with injury call in the 1100 block of Suburban Dr. Upon arrival, Officers learned two acquaintances became involved in a verbal disagreement in front of a residence. The disagreement escalated and one of the parties drew a weapon and fired at least one shot striking the victim. The victim was transported to Methodist Central Hospital by Cedar Hill Fire Department medics with a non-life threatening injury.

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/
