Thursday Afternoon Argument Leads To Shooting In Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill, TX: On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at approximately 1:14pm, police and medics responded to a shooting with injury call in the 1100 block of Suburban Dr. Upon arrival, Officers learned two acquaintances became involved in a verbal disagreement in front of a residence. The disagreement escalated and one of the parties drew a weapon and fired at least one shot striking the victim. The victim was transported to Methodist Central Hospital by Cedar Hill Fire Department medics with a non-life threatening injury.www.focusdailynews.com
