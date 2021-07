The women's water polo team's bond isn't just in the pool. Team USA water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson tells PEOPLE the women she competes alongside are very "close-knit." "There's a baseline of respect among my teammates," the 25-year-old says of the team, who are hoping to defend their gold medal from the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. "And we all understand where each of us is coming from. I'm definitely really, really close with some of my teammates. But in my mind team is like family. You respect people and you meet them where they are and you give what you have to give to them."