A 22-year-old man has been arrested after three men were rushed to hospital with stab wounds in east London, police have said.Following reports of a disturbance, police officers, three ambulance crews and an emergency helicopter were called to Canary Wharf at 5.47pm on Monday.According to the Metropolitan Police, they found three men – two in their 20s and one in his teens – with stab wounds on the popular Pepper Street thoroughfare.The three individuals were treated by medics at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre, London Ambulance Service said.The 22-year-old was arrested on Tuesday at an...