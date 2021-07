MIAMI, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line announced today that three more ships will resume guest operations in September, and another four in October - bringing the total number of ships to 15 - as the line's successful restart of operations continues to ramp up. Based on the success of its initial resumption of service and the guest response to the onboard experience and health and safety protocols that have been implemented, Carnival will continue to operate all its ships as vaccinated cruises through at least October.