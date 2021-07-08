Cancel
The Taliban Have Been Sweeping Across Afghanistan As Foreign Forces Leave

By Diaa Hadid
kasu.org
 13 days ago

The Taliban have been sweeping through Afghanistan as the U.S and other forces pull out of the country and Afghan security forces surrender or flee. Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.

