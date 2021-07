Germany’s Hyun Kummer, better known as Versace Plug, is the definition of effortless. Every clip, right down to the most fast-paced, no-set-up lines, just flows. But most of us have only seen the picture-perfect makes, and very few of the slams… until now. Flytecc has released a 13-minute edit of recent raw clips, with Kummer’s 2020 part figuring prominently. This guy knows how to bail: some of Kummer’s street gap clips are easily 30mph. Hyun is on one.