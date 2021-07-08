One dead, one injured in Oconto County house fire
LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters responding to a house fire in the Town of Lakewood Thursday morning found a burn victim outside the home and a man dead inside. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported on Big Bear Lane at 6:33 A.M. The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived. As they fought to put out the fire, firefighters rescued a 74-year-old woman who had suffered burns and found a 78-year-old man inside. We don’t know the woman’s condition.www.wbay.com
