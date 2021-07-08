Cancel
Video Games

An early variant of the original Legend of Zelda NES cartridge is going for $115,000 (and rising)

By Reece Heather
nintendowire.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardcore Legend of Zelda collectors are no strangers to spending a pretty rupee on rare items, but it’s not often you come across a collectible as difficult to find as the Triforce itself. This unique copy of the original Legend of Zelda for NES is currently priced at $115,000, and with another day to go before the auction ends, there’s no telling where the value might end up.

