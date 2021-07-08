Cancel
California AG Introduces Police Shooting Investigative Team

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia is setting up new rules to investigate officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the California Department of Justice will now investigate all such incidents and review them for potential criminal liability. Previously, those critical incidents have been handled primarily by local law enforcement and district attorneys. The independent review is designed to increase transparency in the matter of police shootings. The Department of Justice estimates approximately 40 to 50 officer-involved shootings each year will require the involvement of the Attorney General’s office.

