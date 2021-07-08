MRD as a Prognostic Indicator in Children and Young Adults with Very High-Risk ALL
Doug Smith, MD, provides context for the AALL1131: a phase III randomized trial for newly diagnosed high risk b-precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Minimal residual disease at end of induction and consolidation remain important prognostic indicators for newly diagnosed children and young adults with very high-risk (VHR) B-lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL): Children’s Oncology Group AALL1131. (Salzer, ASCO 2021 Abstract 10004)www.onclive.com
Comments / 0