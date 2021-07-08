Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Franklin, City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Franklin; City of Suffolk; Isle of Wight THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ISLE OF WIGHT...AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FRANKLIN AND THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
