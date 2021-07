The FDA has approved the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin indicated for use in adults with dermatomyositis. The FDA has approved the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) (Octagam, Octapharma USA) indicated for use in adults with dermatomyositis. A rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease, dermatomyositis is an idiopathic autoimmune disorder of unknown cause that affects the lives of approximately 10 out of every 1 million US residents.