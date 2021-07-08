Cancel
Iola, KS

Beverly Sayles

Iola Register
 14 days ago

Beverly Rose (Davis) (Hicks) (Wells) Sayles, age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home in Moran. Beverly was born to Don A. and Carrie (McCammon) Davis on Feb. 7, 1934, in Terre Haute, Ind. After graduating from high school, Beverly worked several jobs then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and moved to California. She was an air traffic controller and remembers her Marine Corps years fondly. She met her Marine husband, Fred Irwin Hicks, who was an MP. They were married, and of this union Renee Hicks and Clay Hicks were born.

www.iolaregister.com

