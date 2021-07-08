New partnership to help animals in need

They’re doing it for the foxes—and other furry friends.

The ownership of Claremore’s Clever Fox Coffee shop recently announced their fundraising plans to benefit Wild Heart Animal Rescue.

“Clever Fox is very happy to announce that we are now partnered with Wild Heart Ranch,” they shared to their enthusiastic social media audience. “Wild Heart Ranch is a local non-profit that helps rehabilitate animals that would otherwise not stand a chance. They help many animals including little fox’s so we are absolutely excited to start this partnership.”

A donation box is set up in the shop and 100% of the proceeds of the specialty Wild Heart drink will be donated to the ranch, they said.

As for the drink, it’s similar to a mint julep, combining mint, lemonade, limeade and cherry garnish.

“We are so excited for this partnership with Wild Heart. We love the idea of having more people hear about it,” said Clever Fox’s Jordan Martin. “We had been brainstorming for a long time about ways to give back through the business and one day we just had an aha moment! Why haven’t we thought of this before? Why not support foxes?”

Martin added, “Wild Heart has several foxes (along with lots of other awesome animals) and it just made sense, so we created a drink that will stay on our menu permanently and 100% of the profits from that drink will be donated each month along with any other donations we collect.”

She said the shop will continue to look for ways to give back to the community.

“We love Claremore and our customers and wanted to keep our giving (and especially our customers giving) local,” she said.

The folks at Wild Heart Ranch couldn’t be more excited.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have a partnership with a locally owned business in Claremore,” said Anette King, director of Wild Heart Ranch. “On one hand it provides much-needed support for our communities wildlife and the mission that operates on their behalf. On the other hand it gives us the ability to advertise a locally owned business on a platform with thousands and thousands of followers. I love this form of networking and am anxious to share it with our followers.”

Wild Heart Ranch & Rehabilitation is a nonprofit, state and federally licensed rehabilitation facility for wildlife. They take in all indigenous species of wildlife for northeast Oklahoma. They intake more than 3000 orphaned and injured wild animals each year. Clever Fox Coffee is located at 115 W Blue Starr Dr. in Claremore.