With the demand for gas reaching record highs in the US, consumers in Connecticut have seen a spike in price at the pump, though not as sharp as some neighboring states. As of Wednesday, July 14, the average price per gallon of gas in Connecticut has hit $3.15, near the national average, according to AAA. The price is a cent more than it was a week ago, six cents more than a month ago, and up from $2.20 a year ago.