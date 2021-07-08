Cancel
Britney Spears Conservatorship Controversy Costing Jobs

By Tia Alphonse
Posted by 
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spear’s longtime court appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III has asked to resign his position as conservator and legal representative after working with the troubled pop star for the past 13 years. The decision comes on the heels of her manager, Larry Rudolph abruptly severing his ties with Spears. Ingham’s...

Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

