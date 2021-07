Science fiction as a genre has the ability to reveal intimate aspects of the human condition while also exploring fantastic stories set in far futures or distant worlds. While modern blockbusters tend to focus on the spectacle of the genre that is provided with the magic of visual effects, Kogonada's sophomore feature, After Yang, takes the genre at its most minimalistic and personal, using artificial humans to explore everything from memories, to identity, to culture, in the best movie about A.I. in years.