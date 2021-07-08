Cancel
USC DL Nick Figueroa Lands Paid Partnership With Tesla Motors

By Claudette Montana Pattison
July 1 marked the start of a new era for college sports as student-athletes can now capitalize on their own NIL.

According to ESPN, "name, image and likeness rights are also frequently called an individual's right to publicity. NCAA athletes will be able to accept money from businesses in exchange for allowing the business to feature them in advertisements or products. Athletes also will be allowed to use their own status as a college athlete to promote their own public appearances or companies for the first time."

USC defensive lineman Nick Figueroa wasted no time cashing in on a major deal with luxury vehicle company Tesla Motors. The redshirt senior posted a photo of himself on social media announcing the paid partnership with the brand.

Figueroa enters his third season with the Trojans. During his career at USC he as amassed 30 tackles, including eight for losses of 35 yards (with 4.5 sacks for minus 23 yards), one deflection and one fumble recovery. He has appeared in 19 games, with six starts.

Figueroa joins several other Trojans who have jumped on NIL opportunities including wide receiver Kyle Ford who announced a partnership with WLTH and cornerback Max Williams who announced a deal with SchollyMe.

Some of USC's bigger stars including USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Drake London have yet to announce big-time deals, but we can assume that they have opportunities in the pipeline for the future.

