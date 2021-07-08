Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard Drop Out of Bonnaroo 2021

When Remble started uploading music three years ago, he was exactly in tune with the scene that was codifying around him. Then a teenager, the San Pedro native rapped with a flat affect in cadences that careened past the ends of bars, his ghoulish threats and outré jokes ping-ponging across beats that sounded digitally processed and almost knowingly cheap. From his earliest efforts he was uniquely magnetic, though he was not alone: Los Angeles County was and is littered with disciples of the sound that rappers like Frostydasnowmann, Drakeo the Ruler, and Almighty Suspect began molding a few years prior. But over the past 10 months or so, Remble has tweaked the dials on this formula and settled on a new variant. He now raps with hyper-clear diction and a winking formality, as if he’s auditioning for the Broadway adaptation of his own life story.