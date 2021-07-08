Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard Drop Out of Bonnaroo 2021
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2021 is set to take place September 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee. Today, the festival organizers have announced that headliner Lana Del Rey has pulled out of the fest, along with Janelle Monáe and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. The acts have been replaced on the lineup by Khruangbin and Rüfüs Du Sol, the latter of which will co-headline the final day of the festival, according to the new poster. Find that below.pitchfork.com
