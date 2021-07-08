Welcome Mat: Garden walks return in Northville, Troy

The Troy Garden Club's 46th Garden Walk returns from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. on July 14 with the name “Anniversary Gardens” in honor of the club's founding 50 years ago. Six private gardens in and around Troy will feature plein air artists. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the walk at the Troy Historic Village. Advance tickets can be purchased at Auburn Oaks Garden Center, Telly’s Greenhouse, the Troy Historic Village and Uncle Luke’s Feed Store. Admission is free to the Arts & Crafts Boutique & Plant Sale from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Troy Historic Village located at 60 W. Wattles. For information, go to troygardenclubmi.com.