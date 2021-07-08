Twin Lake’s spring cleaning finds some history

It began as little more than a 4-foot wide by 2-foot deep ditch, but in the early morning hours of May 14, 1871, before any light of the new day, it became much more. Approximately 30 men, nearly all of them homesteaders with land abutting Portage Lake, had spent two weeks digging the cut. It was only 500 yards long, but that relatively short distance fails to tell the entire story. Most of that distance was through a mature forest so dense only shovels, picks and axes could be used to dig.