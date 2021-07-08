Cancel
Twin Lake’s spring cleaning finds some history

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRangers at Twin Lakes State Park found hidden treasure while spring cleaning this year by uncovering an artifact that brought the park’s history to life. Originally named Prince Edward State Park, the park was the only Virginia State Park accessible to African Americans when it opened in 1950. People from across the commonwealth, and even other states, traveled to Prince Edward County to swim, dance, picnic and camp at the lake. Records show weekend attendance at the popular hangout spot was sometimes in the thousands, with one ranger reportedly counting 22 buses in the parking lot on a single Saturday afternoon.

www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com

