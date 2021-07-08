Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Karnes County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Karnes, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 745 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River near Floresville affecting Karnes and Wilson Counties. For the San Antonio River...including at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River near Floresville. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 28.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Flood History...No available flood history. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Antonio River Floresville 27.0 27.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 14.3 13.3 11.5

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Floresville, TX
City
Wilson, TX
County
Karnes County, TX
County
Wilson County, TX
City
Falls City, TX
City
Elmendorf, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio River#Automobile#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...

Comments / 0

Community Policy