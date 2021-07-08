Severe Weather Statement issued for Hertford by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hertford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HERTFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
