Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL MONROE AND WESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 431 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomington, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bloomington, Nashville, Indiana University, Smithville, Helmsburg, Lake Lemon, Beanblossom, Yellowwood Lake, Monroe Reservoir, Woodville Hills, Elkinsville, Charles Deam Wilderness, Unionville and Story.alerts.weather.gov
