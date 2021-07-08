Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Henderson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Daviess; Henderson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WARRICK...SPENCER...NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DAVIESS COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 330 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chandler, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Rockport, Dale, Grandview, Santa Claus.alerts.weather.gov
