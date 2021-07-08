Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 434 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Grosse Pointe, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted by this storm include Northeast Detroit, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores, Hamtramck, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms and Highland Park. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.